JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics: October 27, 2023

Last Updated 27 October 2023, 02:35 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Demonstrators holding a Palestinian flag and Pakistan's national flag attend a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

A man waves a Palestinian flag during a demonstration to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in New York City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

An illuminated installation called 'Night Whisper' is seen near the Royal Liver Building, Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building on the opening night of the River of Light art festival in Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A car drives through water on an inundated road outside Acapulco International Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 02:35 IST)
World newsUnited StatesMexicoIsraelPalestineEngland

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT