News in Pics | October 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:37 IST

Brazilian citizens hug as they arrive from Lebanon in Brazil's Air Force aircraft, during an evacuation plan amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon, in Guarulhos, Brazil

Reuters

Group members of "Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls" start their human tower formation called a "castell" during the biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain

Reuters

Supporters of Daniel Chapo, leader and presidential candidate of the ruling Frelimo party attend the final rally campaign ahead of the national election in Matola, Mozambique October 6, 2024.

Reuters

Graffiti depicting members of Hamas and ISIS kissing, by Grafitiyul, in Tel Aviv

Reuters

A stack of melted chairs sits, nearly a year since the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, September 30, 2024.

Reuters

Published 07 October 2024, 03:37 IST
World news

