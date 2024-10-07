News in Pics | October 7, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Brazilian citizens hug as they arrive from Lebanon in Brazil's Air Force aircraft, during an evacuation plan amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Lebanon, in Guarulhos, Brazil
Group members of "Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls" start their human tower formation called a "castell" during the biannual human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain
Supporters of Daniel Chapo, leader and presidential candidate of the ruling Frelimo party attend the final rally campaign ahead of the national election in Matola, Mozambique October 6, 2024.
Graffiti depicting members of Hamas and ISIS kissing, by Grafitiyul, in Tel Aviv
A stack of melted chairs sits, nearly a year since the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas, in Kibbutz Nir Oz, southern Israel, September 30, 2024.
Published 07 October 2024, 03:37 IST