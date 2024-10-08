Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | October 8, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 04:02 IST

Security personnel stand guard outside a vote counting centre for J & K Assembly polls, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

PTI

Displaced boy rests in a school which provides temporary shelter to the families, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut, Lebanon

Reuters

Supporters of the opposition attend an anti-government protest, in Tirana, Albania

Reuters

A drone view shows rescue workers searching for victims after the floods and landslides in a village of Buturovic Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Reuters

Harvard Medical School professor and an investigator at the Massachusetts General Hospital Gary Ruvkun, who won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation, speaks with well-wishers over the phone at his home in Newton, Massachusetts, U.S.

Reuters

Published 08 October 2024, 04:02 IST
