News in Pics, October 8 | Best pictures from around the world

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City.
Credit: Reuters Photo
People take part in a protest to demand the resignation of powerful senior prosecutors accused of working to undermine President-elect Bernardo Arevalo's ability to take office, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves as he boards his plane to depart from Eastern Iowa Airport after campaigning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators shout slogans as they light flares during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Marina, a four-year-old migrant girl from Venezuela traveling with her mother, is assisted by compatriots as they attempt to navigate past razor wire laden along the banks of the Rio Grande river after wading into the United States from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Credit: Reuters Photo