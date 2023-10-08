Home
Homeworld

News in Pics, October 8 | Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 07 October 2023, 23:58 IST

[object Object]

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

People take part in a protest to demand the resignation of powerful senior prosecutors accused of working to undermine President-elect Bernardo Arevalo's ability to take office, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves as he boards his plane to depart from Eastern Iowa Airport after campaigning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Demonstrators shout slogans as they light flares during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Marina, a four-year-old migrant girl from Venezuela traveling with her mother, is assisted by compatriots as they attempt to navigate past razor wire laden along the banks of the Rio Grande river after wading into the United States from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 07 October 2023, 23:58 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineUS newsDonald Trump

