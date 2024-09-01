Home
world

News in Pics | September 1, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 00:51 IST

Argentina's Franco Molina in action with Australia's Harry Wilson.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows what the Israeli army says is a strike on the Commander of the Islamic Jihad's Central Camps Brigade

Credit: Reuters Photo

South Sudan President Salva Kiir arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the China Africa Forum, in Beijing, China

Credit: Reuters Photo

A girl named Anne Mai sits next to a sculpture of comic character Mafalda placed outside a bookstore in Sao Paulo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Bulldogs mascot Uga XI on the field against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Published 01 September 2024, 00:51 IST
World newsSports NewsUS news

