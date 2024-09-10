Home
world

News in Pics | September 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 01:11 IST

Cast member Grace VanderWaal poses on the red carpet before "Megalopolis" is screened as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis arrives for a visit to children with disabilities at the Irmas Alma School for Children, in Dili

Credit: Reuters Photo

Venezuelans queue to enter a shelter after leaving Venezuela, near the border in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil September 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with leading officials of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang

Credit: Reuters Photo

CEO of Apple Tim Cook looks at the new iPhone 16 with Siddharth Suryanarayan and Aditi Rao Hydari as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, US September 9, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 10 September 2024, 01:11 IST
World newspictures

