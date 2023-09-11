News in Pics | September 11, 2023

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic greets Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning their final match.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Lusail.
Credit: Reuters Photo
A man and his dog find shelter in an indoor stadium after being evacuated from flooded areas, in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, in Larissa, Greece.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Families take shelter under a tent in Tafeghaghte, a remote village of the High Atlas mountains, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco.
Credit: Reuters Photo