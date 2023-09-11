Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 11, 2023

Best photos from around the world
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 00:39 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open against Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Serbia's Novak Djokovic greets Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning their final match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Lusail.


Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

A man and his dog find shelter in an indoor stadium after being evacuated from flooded areas, in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, in Larissa, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Families take shelter under a tent in Tafeghaghte, a remote village of the High Atlas mountains, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 00:39 IST)
World newsNovak DjokovicGreeceUS newsMorocco

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT