News in Pics | September 14, 2023

The first C295 aircraft during its handing over by Airbus Defence and Space, in Seville.
Credit: PTI Photo
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos carry out a mock drill outside Lok Bhawan, in Lucknow.
Credit: PTI Photo
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha pays homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Anantnag district, in Srinagar.
Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the rescue teams from the Egyptian army carry a dead body as they walk in the mud between the destroyed buildings, after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Libya, in Derna, Libya September 13, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo