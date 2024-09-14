Home
News in Pics | September 14, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 September 2024, 04:44 IST

A woman walks past murals titled "Cryptomadonna of Peace" and "Pachamama" by Italian artist Beatrice Vigoni, part of the Zacamil Project, an initiative led by a Salvadoran foundation that seeks to decorate humble and once violent communities with art, in Mejicanos, El Salvador July 26, 2024.

Reuters

Davis Cup: Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after winning his match against Belgium's Alexander Blockx

Reuters

Workers use a crane to weigh a giant pumpkin during a ceremony prior to the opening of an exhibition of large vegetables at Moscow State University's botanical garden, also known as the Apothecary Garden, in Moscow, Russia

Reuters

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine September 13, 2024.

Reuters

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. September 12, 2024.

Reuters

