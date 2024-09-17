Home
News in Pics | September 17, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 03:59 IST

A drone view shows the dry banks of Rio Negro during a drought in the centre of Manaus in the Amazonas state, Brazil

Reuters

Palestinians, seen through a torn tent, ride a motorized vehicle past the rubble, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip

Reuters

A person stands next to an overturned vehicle, following heavy rainfalls in Bela pod Pradedem, near Jesenik, Czech Republic

Reuters

Secret Service and Homeland Security agents check a former home of a suspect named by news organizations as Ryan W. Routh as the FBI investigates what they said was an apparent assassination attempt in Florida on Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Greensboro, North Carolina, US

Reuters

Interceptions of rockets launched from Lebanon to Israel over the border, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, are seen close to the Israeli border with Lebanon, on its Israeli side

Reuters

Published 17 September 2024, 03:59 IST
