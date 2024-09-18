News in Pics | September 18, 2024: Best photos from around the world

The Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, is seen from an altitude of 330 meters during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil September 17, 2024.
A Harvest Supermoon rises over a lighthouse in Scituate, Massachusetts, U.S., September 17, 2024.
People gather outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon, according to a security source, in Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024.
A view of the river Elbe floods during sunset in Dresden, Germany, September 17, 2024.
An airplane drops water on a wildfire along A25 Highway, near Freixiosa, Portugal, September 17, 2024.
A tree on fire is seen during wildfires in Brasilia National Park, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Published 18 September 2024, 02:44 IST