Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in pics, September 19: Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 18 September 2023, 23:54 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 18, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Staten Island University Hospital, where Ukrainian soldiers are being treated for war injuries, in in New York, U.S September 18, 2023.

Credit: Brian Woolston/Pool via REUTERS

[object Object]

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales examines oyster samples in the East River with students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School about the Billion Oyster Project in Brooklyn, New York on Monday Sept. 18, 2023.

Credit: Stefan Jeremiah/Pool via Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 23:54 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUkraineBrazilVolodymyr ZelenskyyJustin TrudeauPrince Williams

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT