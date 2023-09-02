Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | September 2, 2023

Last Updated 01 September 2023, 22:01 IST

Women's World Chess Champion Wenjun Ju of China during her women's rapid event match against Polina Shuvalova of Russia at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023, in Kolkata, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other opposition leaders during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

A view shows a train after crashing into a bus on a railway crossing which left several passengers dead, in San Pedro de la Paz area, Concepcion, Chile, September 1, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Soccer Football - People protest against Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales - Puerta del Sol, Madrid, Spain - September 1, 2023 A megaphone is held during a protest against Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

Flames and smoke rise from a tree line as a wildfire burns at the Dadia National Park on the region of Evros, Greece, September 1, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 01 September 2023, 22:01 IST)
