News in Pics, September 30| Best pictures from around the world

A general view shows athletes in action during the Men's Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race Final.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Rugby World Cup 2023: A New Zealand fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Wreckages of vehicles are seen at scene of an explosion claimed to be set off by a suspected member of al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, at a shop selling tea near a security checkpoint on a road leading to the parliament and the president's office in Mogadishu, Somalia September 29, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Kashmiri Muslims arrive to see a relic that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Dal lake, in Srinagar September 29, 2023.
Credit: PTI Photo