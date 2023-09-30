Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

News in Pics, September 30| Best pictures from around the world

Last Updated 30 September 2023, 03:03 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

A general view shows athletes in action during the Men's Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race Final. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Rugby World Cup 2023: A New Zealand fan wearing face paint inside the stadium before the match. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]

Wreckages of vehicles are seen at scene of an explosion claimed to be set off by a suspected member of al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, at a shop selling tea near a security checkpoint on a road leading to the parliament and the president's office in Mogadishu, Somalia September 29, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

[object Object]
Cars sit on a road as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew KellyREUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
[object Object]

Kashmiri Muslims arrive to see a relic that's believed to be hair from the beard of the Prophet Mohammad, displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the prophet, at Dal lake, in Srinagar September 29, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 03:03 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT