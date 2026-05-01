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Oscar lost in transit: Labelled a 'potential weapon', statuette stowed in check-in baggage goes missing

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents told him that the 8.5 lb (3.8 kg) was a potential security threat, alleged Borenstein.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:43 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:43 IST
World newsOscarTrendinglufthansa flight

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