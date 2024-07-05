Nigel Farage wins seat in United Kingdom parliament

"There is a massive gap on the center right of British politics and my job is to fill it and that's exactly what I'm gonna do," Farage said after the result was announced.

"My plan is to build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years and hopefully be big enough to challenge the general election properly in 2029."

After seven unsuccessful attempts to win a seat in parliament, Friday's victory finally puts Farage, 60, inside a political institution he has spent decades railing against and will test his ability to deliver on promises to voters.

Reform UK was predicted to win 13 seats according to the exit poll - a tiny proportion of the 650 seats, but one which Farage hopes will give him a platform to usurp the Conservatives and become the main right-of-centre opposition to Labour.

"Believe me, folks, this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you," he said.