Nigeria courts convict 125 Boko Haram Islamist insurgents in mass trial

Abuja: Nigerian courts convicted 125 Boko Haram Islamist militants and financiers of a series of terrorism-related offences in a mass trial this week, the attorney-general's office said.

A Boko Haram insurgency has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since it began in 2009, creating a humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria and putting pressure on the government to bring the conflict to an end.

Kamarudeen Ogundele, the spokesman of the Attorney-General's office, said in a statement late on Friday that "they were convicted of charges bordering on terrorism, terrorism financing, rendering material support, and cases relating to International Criminal Courts (ICC) criminality".