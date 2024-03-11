Nigeria’s ancient Ilorin city, archaeologist uncovers over 1,000 years of history

This could strongly indicate a disconnection between the two centres during prehistoric times. The varied patterns observed in potsherd pavements suggest variations in technological choices among the artisans responsible for crafting these architectural structures. Patterns may also be determined by the culture responsible for the innovation. Ilorin’s edge-laid patterns are similar to those found widely in the Ile-Ife area, about 235km to the south-west. Evidence in Ilorin of buried pot remains, potentially used for ritual purposes, is also suggestive of finds at Ile-Ife and some of its surrounding towns.