Homeworld

Nikhil Gupta, suspect in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleads guilty to murder-for-hire charge

Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan ⁠federal ‌court.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 17:25 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 17:25 IST
World newsKhalistani separatism

