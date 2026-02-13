Nikhil Gupta, suspect in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, pleads guilty to murder-for-hire charge

<p>Nikhil Gupta, a suspect in an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has pleaded guilty on Friday to three criminal charges, news agency Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan as saying.</p><p>Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carry a maximum combined sentence of 40 years in prison, the spokesperson said.</p><p>Gupta entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court.</p><p>Gupta has been jailed in Brooklyn <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nikhil-gupta-suspect-in-plot-to-kill-sikh-separatist-gurpatwant-singh-pannun-extradited-to-us-from-czech-republic-3069193">since his June 2024 extradition to the United States</a> from the Czech Republic, where he had been arrested a year earlier. He had pleaded not guilty immediately after his extradition.</p> <p><em>(Inputs from Reuters)</em></p>