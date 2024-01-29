Nikki Haley suggests she will stay in Republican race after South Carolina

Asked if the RNC had been an honest broker on the issue, Haley said no.

"Clearly not," Haley told NBC. "If you're going to go ... and basically tell the American people that you're going to go and decide who the nominee is after only two states have voted...this is a democracy. The American people want to have their say in who is going to be their nominee."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Haley and the two have traded barbs over his age in recent days after he made some verbal slip-ups, while RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has said she does not see a path forward for Haley in the race.

Haley, the only remaining challenger in the race against Trump, has stepped up her attacks against him in recent weeks.

She said the former president, who faces multiple criminal charges, including for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will remain distracted by his legal challenges, though she said his legal problems were not her reason for staying in the race.

"I've never stayed in this race because of court cases," she said. "Look, he's insecure. He's threatened. He sees what's happening and he knows these court cases are going to take him further and further away from the campaign trail."