Nikki Haley wins Vermont, her second victory against Trump

In recent days, Haley had pointed to that small but significant base of support as a reason she had not dropped her bid. Her campaign had hoped to chart a winning path for her in Michigan and in 11 Super Tuesday states where Republican primaries are not limited to voters affiliated with the party. But that strategy had largely fallen flat. Her sole victory until Tuesday had been in Washington, D.C., where she made history Sunday as the only Republican woman to ever win a presidential primary or caucus.