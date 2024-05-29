Nikki Haley writes 'finish them' on Israel's missile shells, extends support

With the words 'Finish Them', failed Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley signed Israeli shells during her 'Memorial Day' visit in Israel.

Haley was on a trip to Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where she was attended by the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon along with a member of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party.

Haley's support in the form of shell-signing activity was displayed at a time when Israel has been in a war state with Hamas in Gaza which has unfortunately claimed lives of 36,000 Palestinians, out of which estimated 15,000 happen to be children.

According to a report by The Guardian, she criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is on the look for Netanyahu along with the International Court of Justice (ICJ, after keeping in mind the charges of genocide against Israel.