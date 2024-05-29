Nikki Haley writes 'finish them' on Israel's missile shells, extends support

With the words 'Finish Them', failed Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley signed Israeli shells during her 'Memorial Day' visit in Israel.
Haley was on a trip to Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where she was attended by the former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon along with a member of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party.
Haley's support in the form of shell-signing activity was displayed at a time when Israel has been in a war state with Hamas in Gaza which has unfortunately claimed lives of 36,000 Palestinians, out of which estimated 15,000 happen to be children.
According to a report by The Guardian, she criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) which is on the look for Netanyahu along with the International Court of Justice (ICJ, after keeping in mind the charges of genocide against Israel.
Haley unapologetically criticised the United States President Joe Biden's decisions of preventing Israeli attacks on Rafah by holding back weapons.
According to the publication, Haley said, "What America needs to understand is if Israel’s fighting our enemies, how can we not help them."
While signing the shells, one of her messages also read - 'America loves Israel'.
According to The Guardian, she also said, "The sure way to not help Israel is to withhold weapons. The sure way to not help Israel is to praise the ICC, the ICJ or any of those that are condemning Israel instead of condemning what happens."
“America needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war. You are either a friend or not a friend," Haley added.
Earlier last week, the Indian American politician had said that she would vote for the former US president Donald Trump in the November US elections.
Finish them!— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024
זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון.
הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה - תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו.
צה"ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o
Danon had appreciated Haley's support and wrote about the same on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Dear Americans, Nikki Haley visited us today: She went to the West Bank settlements and then went to sign on a bomb "finish them". Just disgusting. Can you please take her back? We already have one Ben Gvir & we don't need your filthy death promoting politicians as well. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/8nnLxHzNHl— Alon-Lee Green - ألون-لي جرين - אלון-לי גרין 🟣 (@AlonLeeGreen) May 28, 2024
Alon-Lee Green, an Israeli activist had also written on X about Haley's trip. In a post he wrote, "Dear Americans, Nikki Haley visited us today: She went to the West Bank settlements and then went to sign on a bomb "finish them". Just disgusting. Can you please take her back? We already have one Ben Gvir & we don't need your filthy death promoting politicians as well. Thanks!"