Nikki Haley's presidential campaign gains momentum, Trump continues to lead

Haley for President campaign manager Betsy Ankney said, "Nikki Haley's momentum and path to victory are clear. The same can’t be said for Ron DeSantis, who, even with a decent showing in Iowa, can't afford a cup of coffee at the Red Arrow Diner in New Hampshire and is a mere tourist in South Carolina." "Nikki's campaign is built to win the primary against Donald Trump and all polls show she is by far the strongest Republican against Joe Biden in the general. After Republican losses in 2020, 2022, and 2023, it's time to leave behind the chaos and drama and nominate a new generation of conservative leadership," Ankney said.