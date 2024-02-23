Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists

That dynamic has been on display this week as Haley has crisscrossed South Carolina ahead of the state's crucial Feb. 24 primary, which she is expected to lose.

At event after event, Haley heaped praise on NATO allies and gamed out how Russia might attack additional European nations, starting with Poland and the Baltic states, if America stops sending weaponry to Ukraine.

She also criticized profligate spending by both major parties, lamenting that America is paying more to service its debt than on defense. And, in a line she has added to her stump speech in recent weeks, she has slammed Trump for floating a universal tariff, even as trade barriers have proven broadly popular among voters.

"Why don't you ask him why he's now proposed another tax increase on every American family, by saying he's going to put tariffs on everything?" Haley asked a packed house in the town of Greer on Monday.

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's 2016 presidential campaign, said Haley was running in the mold of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. It was the standard path, he said, before Trump came to power.

Both Republican former presidents were known for their robust, even bellicose, foreign policy ideas, and both were advocates for market liberalization.

"Judging by the primary so far," Conant said, "there's not much of an appetite for it."

Some 52 per cent of Republicans said in a July Reuters/Ipsos poll they were less likely to support a candidate who favors increased military aid to Ukraine. While polling on tariffs is sporadic, most surveys show that Republicans are broadly supportive of hiking import duties.

Haley's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Rob Godfrey, who served as a high-ranking Haley aide when she was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, noted that her policy preferences mirror those of her core group of supporters.

"The coalition that the Haley campaign seems to have put together does seem to be in part made up of Republicans that hold more traditional views on domestic and foreign policy," he said.