9 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes as Gaza ceasefire frays

Israel and Hamas ‌have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire deal, a ⁠key element of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 08:57 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 08:57 IST
World newsIsraelGazaairstrikes

