No Gaza hostage release will start before Friday, says Israel

Red Cross can visit hostages, says Netanyahu

Netanyahu made no mention of a potential delay in implementation of the agreement during a press conference late on Wednesday. Hanegbi's statement was released about an hour after the press conference.

The Red Cross will be able to visit any remaining hostages in Gaza, Netanyahu said.

"We need to know they are alive, if they're okay. It's the minimum," said Gilad Korngold, who drew just a measure of comfort from the deal between Israel and Hamas and was among those who was still awaiting word of relatives. Seven of his family members, including his 3-year-old granddaughter, were taken hostage.

"I want everybody back. But I think - and it's a very tough decision - but I think the children and women must be (first). they're most fragile. You know, they need to get out."

The United States also hoped that aid would begin reaching Gaza in large volumes within the next few days, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

The 50 hostages would be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 daily, Netanyahu's office said. The truce could be extended day by day as long as an additional 10 hostages were freed per day, it said.

Israel's justice ministry published a list of 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed.

Hamas said the initial 50 hostages would be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israel. Hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel supplies would enter Gaza, while Israel would halt all air sorties over southern Gaza and maintain a daily six-hour daytime no-fly window in the north, Hamas said.

The truce agreement, the first in a nearly seven-week-long war, was reached after mediation by Qatar and seen by governments around the world as potentially easing the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is the "most dangerous place in the world to be a child," Catherine Russell, head of the United Nations children's agency UNICEF, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. More than 5,300 Palestinian children had reportedly been killed since Oct 7, Russell said.

"The true cost of this latest war in Palestine and Israel will be measured in children's lives – those lost to the violence and those forever changed by it. Without an end to the fighting and full humanitarian access, the cost will continue to grow exponentially," Russell said.