No govt instructions to block internet during polls, says Pakistan Telecom Authority

Karachi: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that internet services will remain functional on Thursday as the people are voting to elect a new government.

The PTA in a statement on Wednesday said it had not yet received any instructions from the government to shut internet and that services would work without any interruption on Thursday.

Pakistanis on Thursday began voting in the general elections to elect a new government to rule the cash-strapped country.

The polling started at 8.00 am and will continue without any break till 5.00 pm. A countrywide public holiday has been declared to enable a total of 128,585,760 registered voters to cast their votes.

The authority’s statement came a day after caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday hinted at the possible suspension of internet services in case of security issues in any area on election day.

Many non-governmental organisations, including Amnesty International, had called for uninterrupted internet access across the country during the polling process.