Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

No hostages-for-prisoners swap deal with Israel unless Gaza war ends

Efforts to negotiate a truce for Gaza have stalled, and the US on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an unconditional permanent ceasefire.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 22:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 22:56 IST
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us