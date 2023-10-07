No international inquiry possible into 2019 Easter bombings: reiterates Sri Lankan President

Responding to Sunday's editorial in the Catholic Church's Messenger newspaper titled “An international investigation team is needed for an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation and monitoring”, the President's Media Division (PMD) said, "We cannot endorse the idea of international investigations into Sri Lanka’s internal matters."

"The Constitution of Sri Lanka and all other existing laws do not provide for conducting international investigations. Consequently, carrying out such investigations would be in violation of the law," a press release by the PMD said on Friday.