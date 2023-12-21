'No question' Trump backed insurrection, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there was "no question" his predecessor Donald Trump supported an insurrection, but that it was up to the courts whether that disqualifies him from running for president.

"It's self-evident. You saw it all. Whether the 14th Amendment applies or not, we'll let the court make that decision," Biden told reporters during a trip to Wisconsin.

"But he certainly supported an insurrection. There's no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it," Biden said.

The president's comments were in response to the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling on Tuesday, which disqualified Trump from serving as US president and said he cannot appear on the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.