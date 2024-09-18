Home
No US involvement in Lebanon pager blasts, Pentagon says

Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon, stoking fears of escalation.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 19:17 IST

Washington: The United States had no involvement in Tuesday's pager blasts in Lebanon that killed at least eight people and wounded nearly 3,000, the Pentagon said, as Washington renewed calls for a diplomatic solution to tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

"To my knowledge, there's no U.S. involvement in this at all. Again, it's something that we're monitoring," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told a news briefing.

Published 17 September 2024, 19:17 IST
