No US role in Israel operation that killed Hamas leader, Pentagon says

'This was an Israeli operation. There (were) no US forces directly involved,' said Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 01:33 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 01:33 IST
World newsIsraelUS news

