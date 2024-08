Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh's interim govt

"The country has the possibility of becoming a very beautiful nation," an emotional Yunus told reporters at the airport. "Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that."

Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.

The student-led movement that ousted Hasina grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiralled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, although the government denied using excessive force.

The protests were fuelled also by harsh economic conditions and political repression in the country.