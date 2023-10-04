Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to US-based trio for 'discovery and synthesis of quantum dots'

These particles have unique properties and spread their light from television screens as well as LED lamps.

They also catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon.

Researchers have mainly utilised quantum dots to create coloured light. It is believed that in the future quantum dots can contribute to flexible electronics, miniscule sensors, slimmer solar cells and maybe even encrypted quantum communication.

Today, these quantum dots are an integral part of nanotechnology’s toolbox.