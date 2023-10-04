Home
world

Nobel Prize in Chemistry goes to US-based trio for 'discovery and synthesis of quantum dots'


Last Updated 04 October 2023, 09:56 IST

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the 'discovery and synthesis of quantum dots'.

These particles have unique properties and spread their light from television screens as well as LED lamps.

They also catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon.

Researchers have mainly utilised quantum dots to create coloured light. It is believed that in the future quantum dots can contribute to flexible electronics, miniscule sensors, slimmer solar cells and maybe even encrypted quantum communication.

Today, these quantum dots are an integral part of nanotechnology’s toolbox.

(Published 04 October 2023, 09:56 IST)
World news Science News

