Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea again floats trash balloons towards South

South Korea's military on Friday resumed its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the "despicable, shameful and vulgar" launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 01:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday was floating balloons carrying trash towards South Korea, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea's military on Friday resumed its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the "despicable, shameful and vulgar" launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.

Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, which have become a new source of tension between the two Koreas.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 July 2024, 01:32 IST
World newsSouth KoreaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT