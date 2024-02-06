North Korea defectors cite dwindling food rations, market reliance: Study

More than 72 per cent of defectors who arrived between 2016 and 2020 said they never received government food rations in North Korea, the study showed, compared with 62 per cent of those who came before 2000.

About half of the 2016-20 arrivals said they did not receive any salaries or food from work, up from about a third before 2000.

Nearly 94 per cent of all respondents said they could make money at markets. People who escaped in 2016-20 said 69 per cent of family income was made informally, compared with the pre-2000 group, who reported around 39 per cent.

"We could confirm that the North Korean residents' housing, medical and educational environments are still underdeveloped, and marketisation continues in many aspects of their livelihoods for survival," Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said in the report.

As much as 37 per cent of all respondents said they were deprived of at least 30 per cent of their income by officials; that number rose to 41 per cent after leader Kim Jong Un took power in late 2011, the report said.

More than 54 per cent of defectors who came in 2016-20 said they had bribed officials in the authoritarian state, compared with 14 per cent before 2000.