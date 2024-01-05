North Korea fires 200 rounds at sea border; South islanders take shelter

Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said it was not unusual for North Korea to fire artillery in the area as part of its winter drills.

"What's different this year is ... Kim Jong-un has publicly disavowed reconciliation and unification with the South," he said.

In remarks to a year-end party meeting last week, the North Korean leader said unification with the South was not possible and Pyongyang was fundamentally changing its policy towards the South, which it now sees as an enemy state.

The waters near the disputed NLL have been the site of several deadly clashes between the North and South Korea including battles involving warships and the sinking of a South Korean navy corvette in 2010 by what is believed to be a North Korean torpedo, killing 46 sailors.

In November 2010, North Korean artillery fired several dozen rounds at Yeonpyeong island, killing two soldiers and two civilians, in one of the heaviest attacks on its neighbour since the Korean War ended in 1953.

North Korea said at the time it was provoked into taking action by South Korean live-fire drills that dropped shells into its territorial waters.

Drawn up at the end of the Korean War as an unofficial border, Pyongyang did not dispute the NLL until in the 1970s, when it began violating the line and arguing for a border further to the south.

Residents of Baengnyeong island which lies far to the west of Yeonpyeong and also near the sea border, were also told to seek shelter, a village official there said. Its population is about 4,900.