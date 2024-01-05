North Korea fires artillery near border with South Korea

As the South Korean military prepared to conduct its firing exercise, it asked people on the islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong to seek shelter beginning at noon, island officials said. Ferries that were scheduled to leave from Incheon, a port west of Seoul, the South Korean capital, to the islands on Friday afternoon were also canceled.

“The military here asked us to help evacuate people in case the North might fire back when it started its own drill,” said Ji Young-hyeon, a government official on Yeonpyeong. “So we are sending out a broadcast every 30 minutes asking people to take shelter.”

People living on the island are wary of North Korean provocations, especially after the North launched an artillery and rocket barrage on the island in 2010 that killed two South Korean civilians and two marines there. In retaliation, the South pounded the North Korean shore across the water with artillery.

Residents on the islands have grown accustomed to orders to leave their homes and evacuate to underground shelters. The islands are dotted with underground and concrete shelters, and such orders are often issued during military drills or when North Korea has launched its rockets to the south.

The North’s artillery firing came a day after the South Korean and United States militaries finished a weeklong joint live-fire military drill in Pocheon, north of Seoul, on Thursday that involved artillery, tanks, armored vehicles and A-10 Warthog planes. North Korea had vowed retaliation on Thursday, calling its enemies “mad dogs” who “will only suffer the most painful moments.”

On Friday evening, the North​ Korean military said its artillery firing was in response to a series of live-​shell firing drills that ​the South has conducted in the past week, some of them near the inter-Korean border.

The North warned of “tough counteraction on an unprecedented level,” adding that it no longer considered the South part of the same nation. “The concept about the same nation and fellow countrymen has already been removed from our cognition​,” it said in an English statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean artillery firing on Friday was the first since the North scrapped an agreement it signed with South Korea in 2018 to cease hostilities, such as live-fire military drills, near the border.

In November, South Korea unilaterally suspended part of the pact before resuming surveillance flights near the border to be better able to monitor the nuclear-armed North Korean military. North Korea immediately announced an end to the entire agreement.