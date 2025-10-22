<p>Seoul: North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the east, South Korea's military said on Wednesday without providing further details of the launch.</p><p>Earlier, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the launch was towards the sea off North Korea's east coast. North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8 when it fired multiple short-range missiles from its east coast.</p>.Russia reiterated previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communique, sources say.<p>North Korea rejects international ban backed by the US and South Korea among others on its ballistic missile development.</p><p>The launch comes ahead of a visit to South Korea next week by leaders attending an Asia-Pacific economic forum, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.</p><p>North Korea showcased its latest intercontinental ballistic missile this month at a parade attended by the Chinese premier.</p>