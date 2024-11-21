Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korea hackers behind 2019 $42 million Ethereum heist: South Korea police

The police said its findings were based on an analysis of Internet Protocol addresses used and the subsequent flow of assets.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 10:06 IST
World newsSouth KoreaNorth Koreacryptocurrencycybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us