North Korea leader Kim discusses military cooperation with Russian official, KCNA says

Krivoruchko conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, who expressed deep thanks in the meeting, held on Thursday.

The report did not provide any other details of Krivoruchko's delegation or the purpose of the visit to North Korea.

North Korea and Russia have deepened military cooperation since their leaders held a summit in the Russian Far East last year and signed a treaty on strategic partnership that includes a mutual defence agreement struck in June when Putin visited Pyongyang.