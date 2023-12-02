North Korea says interference in its satellites would be declaration of war

Seoul: North Korea said on Saturday it would consider any interference with its satellite operations a declaration of war and would mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent.

Pyongyang would respond to any US interference in space by eliminating the viability of US spy satellites, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement from North Korea's defence ministry spokesperson.

"If the United States tries to interfere with the rights of a sovereign state by weaponising its cutting-edge technology... we will exercise our rights under international and domestic laws to reduce and eliminate the viability of US reconnaissance satellites," the statement said.