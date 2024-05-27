North Korea says attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed

As per an AP report, North Korea has said its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has ended in failure.

The deputy director general of North Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration said, "The launch of the new satellite carrier rocket failed when it exploded in mid-air during the flight of the first stage,” in a state media report of the incident, quoted by Aljazeera.

The cause of the explosion, as per early analysis, suggests it was the newly developed liquid fuel rocket motor. However, other possible causes are also being investigated, the report said.