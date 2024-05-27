North Korea says attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed

As per an AP report, North Korea has said its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has ended in failure.
The deputy director general of North Korea’s National Aerospace Technology Administration said, "The launch of the new satellite carrier rocket failed when it exploded in mid-air during the flight of the first stage,” in a state media report of the incident, quoted by Aljazeera.
The cause of the explosion, as per early analysis, suggests it was the newly developed liquid fuel rocket motor. However, other possible causes are also being investigated, the report said.
North Korea attempted to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit Monday, the South Korean military said, but the rocket carrying the satellite exploded midair shortly after takeoff, marking the country’s third failed attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff later said it detected a launch trajectory believed to be of a spy satellite fired from the North's main space center at 10:44 pm on Monday.
Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has made deploying a fleet of spy satellites one of his latest military ambitions. He has also focused on testing what he claimed were nuclear missiles capable of targeting the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.
