North Korea to boost nuclear deterrence after US test: Reports

It did not elaborate on what measures it would consider.

Subcritical nuclear tests do not involve a nuclear explosion and do not trigger a fissile chain reaction. The United States is a signatory to the global nuclear test ban treaty and ended nuclear explosion tests in 1992.

North Korea has conducted six underground nuclear tests and is believed to be ready for a seventh, although South Korean officials have said there are no indications of an imminent test.

North Korea is under UN Security Council sanctions for its nuclear tests and for ballistic missile development.