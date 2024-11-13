Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

North Korean soldiers joining Russia in combat, says US State Department

North Korean troops have begun engaging in combat operations alongside Russian forces, expressing concern that Russia had turned to North Korea for soldiers to fight in its war with Ukraine.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 20:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 20:47 IST
World newsRussiaNorth Korea

Follow us on :

Follow Us