North Korean trash balloons land near South Korea's presidential complex

Seoul: North Korean balloons carrying trash have landed near South Korea's presidential office, the Presidential Security Service said on Wednesday.

Trash carried by the balloons was identified in the area around the government complex in the Yongsan area, the security service said in a statement.

The objects in the balloons contained no contaminants or other risks, it added.

Since May, North Korea has periodically sent hundreds of balloons carrying an assortment of trash across the heavily fortified border with the South, prompting South Korea's military to restart loudspeaker broadcasts targeting the North.