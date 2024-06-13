North Korea's Kim boasts of 'invincible' ties with Russia amid talks of Putin visit

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said his country is an "invincible comrade-in-arms" with Russia in a message to President Vladimir Putin, state media KCNA said on Wednesday, amid speculation over Putin's impending visit to North Korea.

Marking Russia's National Day, Kim said his meeting with Putin at a Russian space launch facility last year elevated the ties of their "century-old strategic relationship".

The message came after Russia's Vedomosti newspaper on Monday reported Putin would visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.

Putin's visit to North Korea is expected to take place in a few days, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported early on Thursday, citing a senior official at the presidential office.