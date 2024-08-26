North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversees drone test

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a performance test of drones developed in the country, state media KCNA said on Monday.

On Saturday, Kim visited the Drone Institute of North Korea's Academy of Defence Sciences, and viewed a successful test of drones correctly identifying and destroying designated targets after flying along different preset routes, KCNA said.

Kim called for the production of more suicide drones to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, such as underwater suicide attack drones, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones, KCNA said.