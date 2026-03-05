<p>Seoul: North Korean leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un</a> said the navy would have a "powerful offensive capability" as he visited a 5,000-ton destroyer and oversaw a missile test, state media <em>KCNA</em> reported on Thursday.</p><p>Kim has pledged to keep modernising the Navy's fleet to boost the country's maritime power in the Pacific Ocean, citing what he called provocations by the US and its allies.</p><p>"Every year during the new five-year plan period, we must build two surface warships of this class or of a higher class," Kim said at the Nampho Shipyard, referring to the new national strategy decided at the ninth Congress.</p><p>He also oversaw the test-firing of a "strategic cruise missile" launched from the vessel, <em>KCNA </em>said.</p>.Iran strikes spotlight chances for North Korea to resume nuclear talks with Trump.<p>During a two-day trip on Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim visited the Choe Hyon, the first warship of a series of 5,000-tonne 'Choe Hyon-class' destroyers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a> is constructing, <em>KCNA</em> said.</p><p>Kim also discussed a third warship of the same class, which is being planned at the shipyard, <em>KCNA</em> added.</p><p>The second warship of the Choe Hyon-class destroyers suffered a failed initial launch in May 2025, causing Kim's ire and leading to the detainment of officials involved. The warship was repaired and launched again in June, according to <em>KCNA</em>.</p><p>Kim said he was satisfied with the progress of the nuclear armament of his Navy.</p>