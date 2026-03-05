Menu
North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits naval destroyer, oversees missile test

Kim has pledged to keep modernising the Navy's fleet to boost the country's maritime power in the Pacific ​Ocean, citing what he ⁠called provocations by the US and its allies.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 08:33 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 08:33 IST
World newsNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

