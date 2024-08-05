North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of a new tactical ballistic missile system to troops on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA.

The launchers have been described by state media as a powerful up-to-date tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to KPA units.

KPA refers to the Korean People's Army, the country's military forces.

North Korea said it test-fired its new tactical ballistic missile last month.